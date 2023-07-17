(Video) Ibrahima Konate casually does wheelies while cycling during Liverpool’s training camp

Liverpool’s players went for a cycling trip during the first couple of days of their pre-season training camp in Germany, and Ibrahima Konate used it as an opportunity to show off!

In a clip which’ll leave Reds fans amused while also fearing a repeat occurrence could precipitate an unwelcome injury, the 24-year-old casually pulled a few wheelies.

Some of those watching on as the Frenchman treated them to his party trick enjoyed what they were seeing, although we’re not too sure if Jurgen Klopp would’ve been overly enamoured!

The Tour de France is coming to a conclusion in Konate’s home country this week, and the Liverpool centre-back brought a little bit of that to his pre-season training, leaving us all quite entertained.

You can see the clip of the defender’s wheelies below, as shared on Twitter by @lfc___3 and originating from This Is Anfield: