(Video) ‘I love it!’ – One Liverpool player made Jurgen Klopp’s day during pre-season training

It seems from a video clip uploaded to Liverpool’s official Twitter channel that Jurgen Klopp has very quickly taken a shine to Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina midfielder joined the Reds from Brighton last month and is currently with the squad in Germany as they continue their pre-season preparations.

The World Cup winner firstly had his manager exclaiming “Wow, Macca!” when emphatically drilling a shot into the bottom corner of the net in training.

If that pleased Klopp, then the 56-year-old was positively beaming with what the Argentine did next, racing back to intercept a pass from another Liverpool player during a drill.

The Reds boss met that with vocal approval, screaming: “I love it, Mac Allister! Outstanding!” and gleefully throwing his arms into the air.

The 24-year-old already seems to be making a massive impression on his manager, who’s definitely letting him know about it!

You can see the clip of Klopp’s reactions to Mac Allister in training below, via @LFC on Twitter: