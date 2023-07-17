What Klopp said about his ‘special boy’ in training shows how highly he thinks of him

Liverpool supporters have possibly lost a little excitement for the new season given the uncertain futures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson but Jurgen Klopp is clearly still looking forward to the progress made by one player.

As reported by Bence Bocsak: ‘🗣️ “The present and the future of Scotland.” As Ben Doak walked off the pitch alongside Andy Robertson in #LFC training yesterday, Jürgen Klopp had some high praise for the youngster’.

It’s great to hear the respect that our manager clearly has for Andy Robertson but seeing as he’s such a great player and already captain of his nation, it’s not too much of a bold statement to make.

As for Ben Doak, this is the most likely part of the comment that will make headlines as it shows the confidence that the German has in the young attacker already.

After previously stating that the Scot is a: “Special boy, really confident, has something nobody else delivers really, this kind of dribbling, this kind of straight-forward bravery, all these kind of things” (via Liverpool FC on YouTube), it shows how highly thought of the former Celtic man is.

The teenager is certainly one to watch out for this season and with increased chances in the Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup for him to feature, it could be somewhat of a breakthrough campaign for him.

Although there’s some stern competition for places in the forward positions, it will certainly be hugely beneficial to add another talented option to our forward line.

You can view the Doak update via @BenBocsak on Twitter:

🗣️ “The present and the future of Scotland.” As Ben Doak walked off the pitch alongside Andy Robertson in #LFC training yesterday, Jürgen Klopp had some high praise for the youngster. Big season ahead. pic.twitter.com/K7EKttxjH3 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) July 17, 2023

