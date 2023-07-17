Liverpool set to complete double deal this week ahead of squad rebuild – report

Liverpool fans knew that this summer would be a hectic one but the past few weeks of updates have probably surprised many and now the rebuild job looks to be getting even bigger.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool expect to follow the sale of Fabinho this week with that of skipper Jordan Henderson after negotiations progressed in the last 24 hours’.

It’s still rather unclear whether Fabinho and/or Jordan Henderson will leave the club this summer but this above report seems to strongly suggest we’re going to lose both imminently.

Jurgen Klopp has already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but it would appear that these won’t be the final additions, if we do lose two key players in the squad.

There are decent transfer fees coming our way but not ones that are significant enough to buy players of the magnitude needed to slot into a starting role from the off.

Therefore, we will have an uphill battle on our hands in the coming weeks before the Premier League starts if we want to get top talent over the line quickly.

It’s set to be a busy few weeks of speculation but let’s hope that when the window slams shut we’re all happy with the position that our squad, and probably more specifically our midfield, is left in.

