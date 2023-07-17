(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Szoboszlai and Mac Allister just did in pre-season training together

Although it now seems obvious they won’t be the last midfield signings of the summer, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have excited all Liverpool supporters with their arrival and their latest training action together gives everyone even more reason to look forward to watching them together.

Thanks to a clip shared on the club’s Twitter account, we can see the new pair link up well with Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold, before the Argentine set up our No.8 for a goal.

It’s the very early days for both men but if we keep seeing promising signs like this, the new era of our midfield looks to be one to watch out for.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to have a selection headache when we face Chelsea in the Premier League and let’s hope that the positive performances of everyone in the middle of the pitch leads to that being a familiar issue all season.

You can view the video of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai via @LFC on Twitter:

