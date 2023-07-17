Liverpool ‘locked’ with Al Ittihad in Fabinho talks; move could be off – report

Fabinho was never a player that many Liverpool supporters expected would be leaving the club this summer but after public interest from Al Ittihad in the midfielder, it seemed that his future was destined to be elsewhere.

However, this may be in doubt as the Daily Mail have reported: ‘Liverpool and Al Ittihad are now locked in talks over the fee’.

It had seemed that a £40 million fee had been agreed but now we may soon see that one side of the bargaining is no longer happy with or able to provide the figure in question.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to complete double deal this week ahead of squad rebuild – report

The Brazilian will be a massive miss if he does leave Anfield this summer, as he is the only specialised senior defensive midfielder within the squad – unless we count the teenager Stefan Bajcetic.

Therefore, a replacement will need to be found if our No.3 was to leave the club and the longer this negotiation for his possible sale rumbles on for, the less time we have to get a new player in.

That could leave us in a tough position though, with less than a month until we face Chelsea in the Premier League for our first game of the new season.

Time will tell if this deal does ultimately fall through but Jurgen Klopp will want to ensure that this doesn’t become a saga that drags on for weeks.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️