Liverpool ‘leaning on’ midfielder with PL experience this summer with three new signings possible – Tavolieri

Liverpool fans are aware that this summer has already seen a lot of midfield change but with the likely departure of Fabinho now looming too, yet another player may soon arrive in this window.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sacha Tavolieri reported: ‘Liverpool FC thinking about a right back solution during this summer as it has been internal reflections to try Trent-Alexander Arnold as a midfield position…

‘A central back, another midfielder (depends on Thiago Alcantara leaving to Barcelona) and an offensive player at an attacking position are the other prospects are seeking for the rest of the transfer window. LFC still leaning on Romeo Lavia as a new midfield. Real desire to refresh the squad’.

It seems rather unlikely that there could still be three more players coming through the AXA Training Centre’s entrance door this summer but now that a period of transition seems to be in place, this may be the time to do it.

What the real issue may be though is how much money we have available to complete one, two or three more deals, whichever position it is that Jurgen Klopp decides to strengthen.

Romeo Lavia is certainly not a new target and if we decide he, and seemingly possibly Trent Alexander-Arnold, could fill the void of the Saudi-bound Brazilian – then we may have some remaining cash to strengthen the right-back position too.

This seems like a rather optimistic speculation from the Belgian journalist but in what has already been a crazy summer of rumours and completed deals – who really knows what will happen next?

🔴 #LiverpoolFC thinking about a right back solution during this summer as it has been internal reflections to try Trent-Alexander Arnold as a midfield position… A central back, another midfielder (depends on Thiago Alcantara leaving to Barcelona) and an offensive player at an… — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 16, 2023

