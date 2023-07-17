Agreement reached: Potential Liverpool player exit may have moved a step closer – report

One Liverpool player may be a step closer to ending his time at the club, judging by reports which emerged on Monday.

Nathaniel Phillips has recently been linked with both Leeds and Feyenoord (as per Liverpool Echo), and it’s the former who appear to be in the driving seat to secure his signature.

According to Last Word On Sports today, ‘the Elland Road hierarchy has reached an agreement’ with the 26-year-old regarding a prospective transfer.

It’s added that ‘there is no discussion surrounding whether or not the club are willing to meet the Anfield side’s requirements for a fee’, with personal terms set to be the next item on the agenda towards a deal potentially being completed.

Liverpool are hoping to reap £10m from selling Phillips, although some reports in recent days suggested they may need to settle for a slightly reduced price in order to find a buyer during the current transfer window.

With four other senior centre-backs already in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and signings being sought in that position, it seems clear that the Bolton native doesn’t have a wholly promising future at Anfield.

At this stage in his career, he’ll surely want to put down roots somewhere that he’s going to receive regular game-time, having been unable to find that with the Reds, for whom he’s made just 29 appearances (Transfermarkt).

He stepped up to the mark commendably when he got a run of starts for Liverpool during the 2020/21 season amid a centre-back injury crisis, demonstrating with his ‘smart‘ performances (in the manager’s words) that he’d be well capable of being first-choice if he were to move to a Championship club.

There still appears to be a few hurdles to overcome before Phillips officially signs for Leeds, although that move seems closer to happening following today’s update.

If it does ultimately materialise, hopefully the 26-year-old will get the regular game-time that his talents deserve.

