Neil Jones urges fans to keep name of 23-y/o Fabinho replacement in mind; LFC could consider him

Neil Jones has urged fans to keep a close eye on Benfica’s defensive midfielder Florentino Luis this summer.

The Merseysiders have yet to identify the 23-year-old as a top target to replace outgoing 6 Fabinho, though some serious investment in this position is expected to mitigate the huge loss within the squad.

“A name that I would urge you to look out for is Florentino Luis who plays for Benfica. I think he’s one that could come into consideration,” the reporter spoke on his YouTube channel.

“He’s a very Fabinho-type player in terms of a defensive midfielder that gets about the pitch, gets his foot in strong in the tackle, really good defensively.

“If Liverpool are looking for a like-for-like replacement for Fabinho, they could do a lot worse than look at Florentino Luis, 23-year-old, at Benfica.

“I haven’t heard that there’s anything moving yet in that regard but it is certainly one I would keep in mind.”

The Merseysiders do have one young talent they have high hopes for in the role in question in Stefan Bajcetic, though one might imagine the club will be reluctant for the Spanish-Serb to bear all the pressure on his shoulders alone.

In that vein of thought, it’s difficult to see how Jorg Schmadtke and Co. justify a move for the equally highly-rated Romeo Lavia (valued at £50m by Southampton) without bringing in a further senior option to safeguard the position.

At 23 years of age, it’s fair to presume that Luis would be considered a long-term solution to our current predicament anyway, which then throws up further questions around our aforementioned youngster’s pathway into the first-XI.

It’s a problem that we’re sure will have the recruitment team collectively pulling their hair out, though it’s one we have no choice but to solve well – especially at a time when our rivals are boasting an impressive array of 6s from Declan Rice at Arsenal to Rodri at Manchester City.

