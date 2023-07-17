(Video) Trent exhibits perfect ball control with surging run during Liverpool training

If Jurgen Klopp is planning to utilise Trent Alexander-Arnold this season in the same midfield role in which he finished the 2022/23 campaign for Liverpool, the 24-year-old looks like he’ll revel in that position in the team.

The Reds’ official YouTube channel shared a compilation of footage from the ongoing pre-season training camp in Germany, with one short excerpt showing the number 66 at his brilliant best on the ball.

Receiving a pass from Alisson during a training match between the squad, he set off on a surging run past several teammates, all the while keeping the ball firmly under his control as he advanced to the halfway line.

We all know about Trent’s exquisite passing ability, and it’s evident from this clip that he’s also well able to advance possession with solo slaloms from deep, a trait we could get very used to watching during the upcoming season!

You can see the clip of Trent in training below, via Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (from 8:29) and also shared on Twitter by @CrispyEmi: