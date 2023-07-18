(Video) ‘What a goal’ – Gomez pulled off unreal close-range goal; Alisson left amazed

Alisson Becker was left particularly impressed with one effort from Joe Gomez during a finishing drill at Liverpool’s Germany training camp.
The England international was spotted pulling off an audacious backheel goal from close-range after Kostas Tsimikas beat new signing Dominik Szoboszlai on the flank with a cross.
Footage taken by the club then panned over to the Brazilian shotstopper congratulating his teammate on the goal in question – and deservedly so!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
'What a goal, my friend!' 🙌
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 18, 2023