Liverpool confirm loan exit of 5ft 10 ace; he’ll link up with ex-Barcelona legend

Liverpool have confirmed that Anderson Arroyo will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at FC Andorra.

The Reds announced on their official website that the 23-year-old has completed yet another temporary loan move away from Anfield, his seventh time being loaned out since being signed from Fortaleza in January 2018.

The Colombia youth international’s latest loan side are in the Spanish second tier and have a very famous owner in legendary ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who purchased the club in January 2019.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘would love’ to raid Premier League rivals for homegrown prospect – report

READ MORE: Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to consider ‘exceptional’ 23y/o as a potentially ‘excellent acquisition’

The 5 foot 10 right-back has yet to play for Liverpool at either senior or youth level, amid his constant churn of loan moves to Europe, taking in destinations as diverse as Gent, Salamanca, Mirandes and Mlada Boleslav (Transfermarkt).

However, his most recent temporary spell had a joyous ending as he helped Alaves – the team who lost to the Reds in an epic UEFA Cup final in 2001 – to promotion back to LaLiga at the first time of asking.

Despite that perfect conclusion to his time with the Babazorros, he only started nine league matches for the club during his season-long loan (Transfermarkt), so he’ll be hoping to feature far more regularly for FC Andorra.

He also played in the Spanish second tier with Mirandes in 2021/22, so he’s a proven operator at that level and can reasonably expect to get the game-time he craves at the Pique-owned outfit.

Whether Arroyo will ever get the chance to impress at Liverpool remains to be seen, but hopefully he can make the best of his latest loan move away from Anfield and eventually break into the fold with his parent club.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️