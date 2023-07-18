‘Technically excellent’ – International coach in awe of two young stars Liverpool have in their squad

Lee Carsley showered Liverpool youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones with praise following a successful European U21 Championship campaign.

The Young Lions lifted silverware ahead of pre-season, with the latter praised as an ‘outstanding’ talent after scoring a fortunate goal in the competition final.

“He’s got such personality, he’s technically excellent, physically he’s outstanding,” the England U21s boss told BBC Radio Merseyside (via liverpoolfc.com).

“Curtis will be one of the best players at that age that I’ve worked with, I’ve been lucky to work with, because he’s got a lot of potential.

“I’d love to see him really kick on at Liverpool and really get a place in that team and show people what he can do. The same with Harvey as well.

“Harvey’s got so much potential. He’s got another campaign in him at this age, so he’s been a player that’s been so important.

“You think about his goal against Germany, running the length of the pitch and scoring. Another player that I really love working with.”

The players in question have been handed an extended break away from the squad following their international exploits, though are expected to return potentially as early as the end of the week.

It’s exciting praise, though perhaps not entirely surprising given the evident quality possessed by both youngsters.

Jones (22), in particular, most certainly evidenced Jurgen Klopp’s undying faith in his abilities with a stellar run of performances in the final 10 games of the 2022/23 campaign.

Such to an extent that one could argue it is Alexis Mac Allister, not our No.17, who has work cut out for him to seal the left central midfield spot.

Whilst Elliott (20) had more of a mixed season in the famous red shirt, we’re hoping that new arrivals will allow the coaching staff to tailor his minutes more appropriately this coming season in the interest of helping him realise his boundless potential.

