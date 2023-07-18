Collymore urges Liverpool to consider ‘exceptional’ 23y/o as a potentially ‘excellent acquisition’

Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to consider Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara as a possible replacement for Fabinho this summer.

With the Brazilian at the centre of rumours over a £40m move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, the Reds have found themselves linked with numerous players in his position, including Romeo Lavia, Kalvin Phillips and Moises Caicedo, among others.

The Villa Park powerhouse hasn’t been the subject of any concrete transfer rumours involving the Reds, but a former Anfield striker believes the Merseyside hierarchy should have the 23-year-old in their sights.

Collymore wrote in his latest column for CaughtOffside: “Although it might be a little too soon for him, Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara would be an excellent acquisition for Klopp having been exceptional at times last season – although I think Aston Villa won’t be motivated to sell him this summer.”

Signed on a free transfer from Marseille last summer (Transfermarkt), the France international enjoyed a strong first season in the Premier League.

His average of 2.4 tackles per game matched that of Thiago, Liverpool’s best performer in that regard (WhoScored), while he ranked among the top 4% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues for blocks per 90 minutes with 1.92 (FBref).

As highlighted by Football FanCast, Kamara was one of Villa’s best players when they lost to the Reds last December, while Steven Gerrard – who signed him for the Midlands club – dubbed him ‘excellent’ during their brief period working together before his dismissal in October (OneFootball).

It’s easy to see why Collymore has talked up the 23-year-old as a potentially ‘excellent acquisition’ for Jurgen Klopp to consider, so it’ll be interesting to see if the player surfaces as a genuine transfer target for LFC between now and the end of August.

If he does, we can certainly expect Unai Emery to do everything in his power not to let the Frenchman leave for a Premier League rival.

