Liverpool confirm when two more players will join Reds’ pre-season training camp in Germany

Liverpool have confirmed that two more players will join the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Germany later this week.

Jurgen Klopp currently has a 32-man squad in Baden-Württemberg, with that number set to grow by a couple on Thursday when Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones link up with their teammates (liverpoolfc.com).

The duo were given additional time off after their efforts in helping England to win the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.

Elliott and Jones will have had little holiday this summer, with just 12 days between England’s win over Spain in the Euro Under-21 final and their addition to Liverpool’s squad for pre-season training.

They’ll miss Wednesday’s friendly against Karlsruher, the first of the Reds’ trip to Germany, but may feature in next Monday’s behind-closed-doors clash against Greuther Furth.

Both will join up with their club colleagues buoyed by the roles they played in helping their country to European success recently.

Elliott scored a fantastic goal in a group stage win over Germany, while Jones netted the decisive winner in the final and was named Player of the Match in England’s last two matches at the tournament (liverpoolfc.com), proving his ability to excel when the stakes were at their highest.

Everyone associated with Liverpool will undoubtedly hope that the duo can carry such splendid form into the new club season, and Klopp will be delighted to have his squad further boosted by their arrivals in a couple of days’ time.

