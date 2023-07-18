(Video) Henderson appears to look isolated from Liverpool teammates during pre-season training

If we as fans know that Jordan Henderson is currently considering and negotiating a move to Saudi Arabia, it’s easy to assume that the players know much more than us and it seems to be taking its toll.

Thanks to a video shared on social media, we can see many of Jurgen Klopp’s squad milling around positively, whilst our captain looks a little lost in the middle.

Images have already been circulated that didn’t seem to show the England international enjoying his time in Germany and now this video seems to add more evidence to that.

It may be adding two and two together and coming up with 700,000 but there’s certainly evidence out there that suggest that the 33-year-old’s teammates are not happy with their skipper – whilst at the same time he isn’t looking too pleased to still be with them.

You can watch the video of Henderson courtesy of LFC TV (via @darwizzxy on Twitter):

Is it just me or does Hendo seem a bit isolated from the squad? pic.twitter.com/yShpC7ClTS — Ethan⚜️ (@darwizzxy) July 18, 2023

