(Images) Liverpool fans will love the sight of Klopp joining Liverpool training as a player

Liverpool are still on the lookout for new signing this summer and us fans are always happy to see a new face join the group but few expected that it would be Jurgen Klopp that would be the latest man to join in pre-season training.

Thanks to some images circling on social media, we can see that the German was part of the action in Germany and everyone looked to be having a great time.

READ MORE: Saudi club manager Fowler breaks silence on Gerrard & Henderson’s ‘big money’ grab

Whilst this time of the year is obviously about putting the hard work in for the season ahead, it’s also about team bonding and you can imagine how infectious our manager is.

Despite all this though and even with the amount of love we have for the boss, if it would be possible for some younger legs to be added to the team – that might be best!

You can view the images of Klopp via u/Bcpjw on Reddit:

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️