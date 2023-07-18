Liverpool ‘would love’ to raid Premier League rivals for homegrown prospect – report

While Liverpool’s midfield has been at the forefront of the agenda ever since reports emerged last week of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson potentially leaving for Saudi Arabia, the Reds seemingly haven’t forgotten about other positions either.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have recently been linked with a possible move for Levi Colwill, and it looks as though the Chelsea defender remains firmly in their sights.

According to Football Insider, a ‘well-placed source’ has indicated that the Merseyside club ‘would love’ to raid their Premier League rivals for the 20-year-old, who recently won the European Under-21 Championship with England.

However, Liverpool seemingly acknowledge that the youngster will be difficult to acquire, with the Blues desperate to retain his services.

Reds fans may have been given hope over Colwill by Graeme Bailey’s recent assertion that the Merseyside club believe they can convince Chelsea to sell the player if he doesn’t commit his future to Stamford Bridge.

However, it’s since emerged that the west London club are ‘extremely angered’ by Klopp making a direct phone call to the 20-year-old and are even considering reporting Liverpool to the FA (Felix Johnston), which makes it seem incredibly unlikely that they’d sanction a sale to Anfield.

It will surely take something special to sign such a coveted young talent, whose stock is massive off the back of being named in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament at the Under-21 Euros and helping Brighton to a first-ever European qualification during his loan spell at the Amex Stadium last season.

His status as a homegrown player who’s yet to turn 21 also makes him a hugely precious commodity for Premier League clubs trying to meet various squad quotas in that regard, and as we recently detailed, it’s a very pertinent issue for the Reds in this summer’s transfer window.

Expect Liverpool to pay very close attention to how much Colwill features in pre-season, and the early weeks of the campaign, for Chelsea under the new management of Mauricio Pochettino.

