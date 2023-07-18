Liverpool given fresh Levi Colwill transfer hope after 26-word Pochettino statement

Liverpool’s unlikely hopes of landing Levi Colwill this summer may have been granted a small boost following Mauricio Pochettino’s public thoughts on the matter.

The former Tottenham boss was reluctant to reveal the ‘private’ details of his conversation with the England U21s international, though likewise did not confirm whether or not the defender would be remaining at Stamford Bridge beyond the window.

“With Levi Colwill, we were talking,” the Argentine told journalists in the USA (via the Liverpool Echo). “We had nice chat but it’s private what we talked but it is important that they know what we think.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be admirers of the young centre-back (90Min), though Chelsea’s position has up until now been very clear on the matter: they have little interest in selling.

Whilst Wesley Fofana’s injury has fairly led some to surmise that Colwill could very well be granted his wish of increased minutes in the English capital, there is another scenario worth contemplating.

With Chelsea undergoing serious change, one might wonder whether the club may feel trusting a 20-year-old in the heart of defence may be a step too far.

In that sense, we’d be far from surprised to see the club seek further reinforcements to replenish the heart of their backline, which would still leave the European U21 Championship winner in a difficult place.

Perhaps that might be all the encouragement Liverpool need to fire a bid Chelsea’s way that really tests the Londoners’ resolve.

