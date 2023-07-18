Liverpool dealt transfer blow as Chelsea swoop for midfield target – Romano

Liverpool fans are processing the possible departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho and so we’re being linked to several midfielders but Fabrizio Romano seems to be ruling one option out for an Anfield arrival.

Taking to his Twitter account, the transfer journalist wrote: ‘Chelsea new bid for Moisés Caicedo will be more than £70m fixed, as reported yesterday.

‘It will include add-ons again, for sure — as Chelsea still hope to reach the final agreement on fee this week’.

It has seemed for some time that, even though we have been interested in Ecuadorian in the past, he was always destined to join a Premier League rival in this window.

Moises Caicedo was a crucial part of the Brighton midfield last season, that also saw Alexis Mac Allister shine and that was ultimately enough to convince us that he would be a great option for this summer.

Despite this though, with our two possible departing midfielders being more defensively minded than most other options at our disposal, we will need to introduce some defensive cover soon.

Whilst defensive reinforcement will be the priority if the duo leave, it seems that we can all but count out our chances of landing a deal for the 21-year-old who has been snapped up at Stamford Bridge.

You can view the Caicedo update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

