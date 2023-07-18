Liverpool’s midfield shortlist revealed as Doyle highlights three targets

It looked at one stage this summer that Liverpool’s transfer business was all but done yet we are now on the lookout for one or two more options, in order to possibly replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle reported on our current shortlist and said: ‘The Reds were already looking to acquire a long-term successor for the Brazil international with Southampton’s 19-year-old Romeo Lavia the chief target on a list that includes Bayern Munich’s 21-year-old Ryan Gravenberch.

‘But the need for a more immediate solution has prompted Liverpool to widen the age profile of potential signings, with Fulham’s 28-year-old Joao Palhinha a possibility. The Londoners on Monday rejected a £45m bid from West Ham United for the Portugal international’.

To hear that the names of Romeo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch and Joao Palhinha isn’t too much of a surprise, as all three men have been linked with an Anfield move at some point in the past few months.

The Southampton defensive midfielder would be a great option but being valued at £50 million is clearly a stumbling block, as well as the need to hand someone of his age so much responsibility within our side.

The Dutchman for Bayern Munich is another exciting prospect but it seems clear that Thomas Tuchel has managed to convince the former Ajax man that there will be more game time for him in Germany next season.

Hearing the Fulham midfielder is too still on the table is not a shock but his age could prove a stumbling block for this summer.

Therefore, all three men offer something different but it’s hard to know how realistic any of them actually are for a Merseyside move, before the season starts at Stamford Bridge in August.

