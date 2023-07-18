Saudi club’s manager requests move for £43m Liverpool wizard; Reds make their stance clear – reports

Following on from the ongoing Saudi Arabian interest in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, another Liverpool player has been targeted by a club from the Middle Eastern country.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has requested the signing of Luis Diaz, for whom the Riyadh-based outfit are willing to offer €50m (£43m).

However, the Reds are thought to have made it quite clear that they’ve no intention of selling the 26-year-old, of whom Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer.

Duncan Castles has also tweeted about the transfer link today, stating: “Understand that Jorge Jesus wants to add Luis Diaz to his rebuild of the Al Hilal squad. In contrast to Fabinho’s proposed transfer to Al Ittihad, Liverpool currently opposed to the sale.”

A week ago it would’ve seemed unthinkable that any of Liverpool’s key players would jump ship for the riches of the Saudi Pro League, but the weight behind the exit rumours involving Fabinho and Henderson has illustrated that nothing can be taken for granted.

Nevertheless, you’d hope that Diaz would resist the temptation of a lucrative move to the Middle East, given that he hasn’t been at Anfield for all that long and still hasn’t had a full season in Klopp’s team, with his 2022/23 campaign ravaged by a six-month injury layoff.

Castles’ observation that the Reds are vehemently opposed to selling the Colombian, in contrast to their apparent willingness to part with the Brazil midfielder for the right price, does offer encouragement that Jesus and Al Hilal will be disappointed in their hopes of signing the 26-year-old.

The last seven days have taught us that we can’t be blasé about the prospect of players leaving Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League, but at this moment in time we’d still firmly expect the former FC Porto winger to be weaving his wizardry on Merseyside for a good while yet.

Understand that Jorge Jesus wants to add Luis Diaz to his rebuild of the Al Hilal squad.

