(Video) Mac Allister hilariously leads his teammates as everyone else carries a goal

Sometimes for new players to arrive at a club it can take some time to bed into how things work but instead of struggling, Alexis Mac Allister looks to be settling in as a leader amongst new friends.

Thanks to videos shared online, we can see that the Argentine was with his teammates as they were all carrying a goal during training.

However, our new No.10 was the only man not getting involved with the heavy lifting and he looked quite happy to be handed a break from the hard work in Germany.

With this being his first pre-season with the Reds, perhaps his teammates took some mercy on the newcomer as he experienced his first Jurgen Klopp summer.

You can watch the video of Alexis Mac Allister and the Liverpool squad courtesy of LFC TV (via @aIxndrarnId on Twitter):

ale not helping at all thats my idgaf soldier pic.twitter.com/a4Y0TsIVRK — 🏮 (@aIxndrarnId) July 18, 2023

