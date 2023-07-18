(Video) Klopp and Liverpool fans will love Mac Allister’s work rate on the training ground

Alexis Mac Allister is making quite a good early impression in Liverpool training, judging by the footage being shared on the club’s official social media channels.

On Monday, the Reds’ Twitter channel featured a short clip which showed Jurgen Klopp beside himself with glee at the 24-year-old’s efforts on and off the ball during their pre-season camp in Germany.

Another video has now emerged on YouTube showing the Argentine displaying a work rate which’ll endear him not only to his manager but also his teammates and his new club’s supporters.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold surged forward with possession, Mac Allister read the run perfectly and moved at an angle which enabled him to cover the ground, stick out a leg and claim the ball off the England international.

Klopp can then be heard screaming “Yes Alexis!”, with the ex-Brighton midfielder duly advancing the play for his own team during the training exercise.

That relentless work ethic and the vision to read the game impeccably with a masterfully-timed tackle is something we can’t wait to see from the World Cup winner throughout the upcoming season!

You can see the clip of Mac Allister in training below, via Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (from 7:50) and also shared on Twitter by @aIxndrarnId: