(Video) Sadio Mane criticised for big miss in Bayern’s 27-0 friendly victory

Sadio Mane left Liverpool last summer and certainly hasn’t settled into life in Germany as well as he did on Merseyside, things don’t seem to be improving too much for him yet either.

Despite Bayern Munich winning 27-0 (yes you did read that right), and the Senegalese forward getting himself a goal later in the match, many took one poor moment as their highlight of the game.

Being shared around on social media is a bad miss from our No.10 and especially when the calibre of opposition is taken into account, the criticism is somewhat understandable.

However, this is just a pre-season friendly that his side won so comfortably and for the Anfield icon to receive so much disrespect is hard for us to see – the 31-year-old deserves so much more than this.

You can watch the video of Mane courtesy of Bayern Munich (via @KingsleyEra on Twitter):

Ladies & Gentlemen this is Sadio Mané pic.twitter.com/4kzXPHGNtH — Slixx🇧🇦🇱🇺 (@KingsleyEra) July 18, 2023

