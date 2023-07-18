(Video) Nunez flaunting his new & improved English in training camp will delight fans

Darwin Nunez endured something of a mixed first campaign at Anfield in a season defined by struggles on the pitch that were far from endemic to the forward line.

Among that, however, it did not escape the notice of journalists and fans alike that the Uruguayan’s understanding of English wasn’t quite up to scratch – a fact that was ultimately difficult to come to reject after the sight of Thiago Alcantara passing on instructions on the touchline reached our screens.

The former Benfica man appears to have made several steps forward in that department, however, hilariously showing off his efforts during a rondo.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @Lfc__vision):