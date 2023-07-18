Crystal Palace midfielder ‘among those being considered’ for Fabinho/Henderson replacement – report

Liverpool supporters will be well aware of the fact that Jordan Henderson and/or Fabinho may be leaving the club this summer and so we’re having to line up a list of potential options to add to the squad.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle reported on our current shortlist and said: ‘Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure among those being considered. The 23-year-old Mali international was signed by Palace from Lens in a £21m deal last summer, and went on to be named their player of the year’.

With Moises Caicedo seemingly being ruled out of a move to Anfield, it’s nice to see that there’s some new options being added to our shortlist of midfield reinforcements.

The Crystal Palace man obviously comes with Premier League experience, which could be important given the need for a player to probably start our opening game of the season against Chelsea.

Cheick Doucoure made 34 league appearances in the last campaign and that level of durability and availability would be a key asset to Jurgen Klopp in his midfield rebuild.

The ability to play in the No.6 would also be crucial in our next signing and having starred for Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson in this role, it’s not hard to imagine that he could make the transition to starring for the Reds in that position too.

The main question will be whether the Mali international would be ready for a step up and only time will tell on that front, should we entertain the idea of signing him.

