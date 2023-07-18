Agent of ‘all-action’ Gerrard-esque starlet says Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on’ his client

The agent of Senegalese starlet Pape Demba Diop has said that Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye’ on his client, who he’s compared to Anfield legend Steven Gerrard.

Following on from an interview that Gerald Sagoe gave to Tuttomercatoweb in recent days regarding the Zulte Waregem midfielder in which he claimed that he’d been ‘contacted’ by the Reds, the 19-year-old’s representative has again spoken publicly of apparent interest from the Merseyside club.

He told The Redmen TV in relation to the player: “Liverpool are keeping an eye on him and what I can say in regards to that we have had conversations with the Senegalese national team and they are looking to bring in Papa Bembe for the next AFCON which is next January.

“It looks good because the player would get international experience, therefore it would be an easier experience coming to the Premier League if it happens. We will see…

“He is an all-action midfielder, very similar to Steven Gerrard, box to box midfielder. He can defend and attack and scores goals from midfield, this is one of his best attributes.

“He always rises to the occasion when it matters and he has big soldiers so he takes responsibility for his team whether they need a goal or need a vital assist. He takes responsibility. That is pretty much him in a nutshell.”

Liverpool fans’ eyes will likely have been drawn to Sagoe’s liking of Diop to Gerrard, with the teenager’s representative not shirking arguably the loftiest comparison imaginable of anyone to have played for the Reds.

The agent’s assertion about the Senegalese teenager being a prolific midfield presence is a fair one, with the 19-year-old ending this year’s Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations as the tournament’s top scorer – and also with a gold medal as his nation triumphed in the final (Transfermarkt).

The youngster’s supposed willingness to take ‘responsibility’ despite his tender years is also a positive sign, but nobody who’s played just 45 minutes of senior club football in Europe (Transfermarkt) could be expected to take a leading role in a team of LFC’s stature.

Liverpool may see Diop as a fledgling talent who isn’t ready for their first team just yet but could benefit greatly from a a loan move to somewhere that he’d play regularly and, as Sagoe has hinted, possibly earn his way into Senegal’s senior side.

If that happens and the youngster goes on to have even half as much influence at Anfield as Gerrard did in his playing days, the Reds would have bagged an absolute gem of a player.

