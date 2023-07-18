Andy Robertson shares hilarious new way Liverpool squad is now handling player fines

Liverpool’s travelling squad appears to have devised a unique new way of handling player fines ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Andy Robertson revealed that his fellow teammates have set up an upcoming court case to pass judgement on whether sanctions will stick to the offenders in question.

“We’ve had triple session then triple session. I think all of us have been sleeping, to be honest with you! We’ve had no chance to really socialise [yet], but we always try our best and we’ve gathered a couple of fines so far this trip,” the Scotsman told the club’s official website.

“We’ve got a little court case coming up to see if some of the lads get away with it or not. Obviously that brings a bit of fun questioning people on the stand and things like that.

“You just try to make these trips as fun as possible. On the pitch it’s very competitive but off it it’s all about team bonding and it’s all about trying to get togetherness, and it’s also about being fun.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Karlsruher on Wednesday at 5:30pm in their first pre-season fixture, which should give supporters an opening look at new boys Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Along with karaoke sessions for the new recruits and table tennis tournaments, it’s great to see the squad coming up with new ways to blow some steam in between training drills.

After such a disappointing campaign in 2022/23, the pressure will, of course, not only be on the recruitment team securing stellar additions ahead of what many will hope to be a brand new era at Anfield come the trip to Stamford Bridge in August but on current stars raising their game.

Camaraderie will play an important part in this, as Jurgen Klopp will be more than aware, and we hope such antics will help bring every Liverpool star closer together and boost our chances of a positive start to the upcoming season.

