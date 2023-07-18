Saudi club manager Fowler breaks silence on Gerrard & Henderson’s ‘big money’ grab

Watching through our Liverpool-tinted glasses at the Saudi Pro League, it’s easy for us to be critical of anyone’s decision to make the move to the middle east for a pay day but Robbie Fowler has spoken out in defence of Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson.

Writing for The Mirror, the manager of fellow Saudi club Al-Qadsiah and former Red said: ‘Let’s get one thing clear though. I’m not going to condemn Jordan, Steven Gerrard or anyone else who has gone to work in Saudi Arabia, or is thinking of doing so…

‘Obviously I know Jordan well and I grew up with Stevie… In the end, I think a lot of it boils down to people just slagging off footballers earning big money because they are footballers. It’s almost as if people from a certain background are not entitled to use their talent to earn big money’.

There’s many ways to take this whole debate but it’s quite hard to get a balanced argument on the issue from a man who is currently being paid to work in the same country he’s defending.

The Scouser claims in the article that his decision is purely football motivated and that the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss is doing the same thing, which we can’t fully rule out.

However, it’s near impossible to imagine that any of the three men in question would have considered a move to Saudi Arabia if there wasn’t a huge pay day on offer.

Again though, as is said above, if you can get paid well for your work then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to.

The whole issue boils down to the human rights laws in the country and whether being part of a sports washing operation to cover these multitude of sins is something you want to be associated with.

When the ethos of our club is so closely aligned with inclusion and socialist views, to see our current captain and two club legends succumb to the money on offer is and would be quite upsetting to see.

