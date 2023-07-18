Saudi interest in Luis Diaz is real as Liverpool prepare for initial Al-Hilal bid – report

First Jordan Henderson, then Fabinho and now Luis Diaz has become the latest Liverpool player linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and there’s been an update on his chances of moving to the middle east.

Taking to his Twitter account, Pipe Sierra reported: ‘The interest of #AlHilal in Luis Díaz (26) is real. However, no offer has come to #Liverpool, but at the moment the club has no intention to sell the player. Info with @_pauljoyce

‘In addition, the ‘Reds’ consider that £50M would be a very low offer for him’.

READ MORE: (Images) Liverpool fans will love the sight of Klopp joining Liverpool training as a player

It’s somewhat worrying to hear that interest in the Colombian is ‘real’, especially given the extent to which our two midfielders have been attracted to the propositions sent to them from the same nation.

However, the news that £50 million is the assumed bid that’s going to be provided is probably good news as the idea that we would sell our new No.7 for such a low figure is almost laughable.

On top of this, to hear that we have no intention to sell the 26-year-old should help nip this in the bud and mean that his focus can return to preparing to face Chelsea in the opening game of the new campaign.

This part of the year is always crazy season and we had all hoped that it would be in terms of who we would sign and not who we could sell but there’s still plenty of time for both scenarios to crop up some more peculiarity.

For now though, we should be able to rest easy in the knowledge that the former Porto man isn’t going to be leaving Anfield.

You can view the Diaz update via @PSierraR on Twitter:

🚨 The interest of #AlHilal 🇸🇦 in Luis Díaz (26) is real. However, no offer has come to #Liverpool, but at the moment the club has no intention to sell the player. Info with @_pauljoyce 🔴🇨🇴 👀 In addition, the ‘Reds’ consider that £50M would be a very low offer for him pic.twitter.com/IoQrkmYLwi — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) July 18, 2023

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️