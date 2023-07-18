(Video) Liverpool fans will love the tireless effort from Jota and Konate in training

Pre-season is always going to take a lot out of the players but if one of the most recent clips that has been shared online to go by, Diogo Jota and Ibou Konate are taking it to the next level this summer.

Thanks to the video from the club’s YouTube account, we can see the duo fighting against each other and having a few large grabs of their opponent’s bibs and shirts.

The winning mentality and tireless effort from the pair shows just how hard they’re currently working over in Germany and this should stand us in good stead for the season ahead.

Jurgen Klopp always values the importance of a full summer of hard work and what it provides his players for the grueling months ahead and it’s obvious that they’re listening to his instructions.

You can watch the video of Nunez in training courtesy of LFC TV (via @aIxndrarnId on Twitter):

contact sport gone intense fr pic.twitter.com/gjG0yGDPf0 — 🏮 (@aIxndrarnId) July 18, 2023

