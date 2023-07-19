£35m+ price set for Liverpool’s PL midfield transfer target – report

Liverpool fans will be well aware that this summer’s transfer window is likely to continue to see us linked with several midfielders, as we look to replace Fabinho and/or Jordan Henderson.

We now have an update on one reported target, thanks to Football Insider: ‘Crystal Palace will demand a fee well in excess of £35million to part with Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure this summer’.

After Paul Gorst had also confirmed interest in the Crystal Palace man, to now see a fee being set for his services certainly seems to suggest there could be some attraction to the player.

Cheick Doucoure would be an interesting option for the squad as we need a player who can slot immediately into our starting line-up, with the start of the new campaign less than a month away.

Jurgen Klopp will also be wondering who will be in the No.6 role for our opening game against Chelsea, such is the level of uncertainty around our squad at this current moment.

We really need to know if the two midfielders who seem to be wanting a move to Saudi Arabia will actually go there, so we can properly plan for the future.

However, seeing as links to players such as the 23-year-old are growing stronger, it seems that we are planning for the future already.

