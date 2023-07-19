(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher reacts quickly to pull off fine reactionary save v Karlsruher

Despite rumours earlier in the summer of a prospective departure from Liverpool, Caoimhin Kelleher is involved in the Reds’ first pre-season friendly against Karlsruher this evening, and we’re quite grateful for it.

The Irishman is unlucky to be at the club at the same time as the peerless Alisson Becker, with the 24-year-old having to rely on sporadic game-time, but he’s in the starting line-up for today’s clash in Germany.

He showed just why the likes of Brentford, Tottenham and Wolves have shown an interest in him with a fine reactionary save 20 minutes into the game, backtracking quickly to tip the ball over the bar after Lars Stindl’s shot took a looping deflection off Ibrahima Konate.

There was nothing Kelleher could do later in the first half to deny the Karlsruher playmaker from equalising with a stunning strike, but he’ll be pleased with his reactions to ensure that the Liverpool ultimately went in at half-time level at 1-1 rather than trailing their hosts.

You can see Kelleher’s 20th-minute save below, with the clip taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared on Twitter by @Home_of_LFC: