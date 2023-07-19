Club confirms exit of 19-year-old; he’ll join up with son of Liverpool great – report

Liverpool supporters had hoped this summer would be full of speculation of who would be arriving at the club but we now have news of another player who is going to be leaving Anfield, only on a short-term basis though.

As reported by the club’s Twitter account: ‘James Balagizi has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the 2023-24 season after signing a new contract with the Reds‘.

Seeing that the youngster has also signed a new contract with the Reds seems to show that there is hope that he has a positive future on Merseyside.

READ MORE: £35m+ price set for Liverpool’s PL midfield transfer target – report

The 19-year-old had a strong spell with Crawley Town last season but injury did hamper his progress after a brilliant start, so he’ll have high hopes for his next experience of first-team football.

Joining up with James Carragher, son of Jamie, will be an interesting proposition for our supporters as we can see two men from our academy try and help the Latics in their League One campaign.

There’s always plenty of loan transfer activity towards the end of the window and those in charge of the academy will have helped select the right club for each individual player.

After being with the Reds since Under-11 level, we would all only wish the teenager the best of luck for the season ahead and that it leads to more positive opportunities in the game, in the future.

You can view the Balagizi update via @LFC on Twitter:

James Balagizi has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the 2023-24 season after signing a new contract with the Reds: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 19, 2023

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️