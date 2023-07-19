(Video) Cody Gakpo turns Karlsruher defender inside out before equalising for Liverpool

Cody Gakpo netted a superb equaliser for Liverpool in their pre-season friendly against Karlsruher on Wednesday evening.

The Dutchman came on at half-time as Jurgen Klopp changed his entire team from the first half, giving plenty of players a reasonably good runout at BBBank Wildpark.

The Reds scored first but were training 2-1 when the former PSV Eindhoven forward midway through the second half struck to restore parity once more.

Joe Gomez curled a cross into the Karlsruher penalty area, with Diogo Jota nodding it down for Gakpo to swivel past the onrushing Marcel Franke and fire the ball past Patrick Drewes from eight yards out.

It was a fine finish from the 24-year-old, who’ll hope to show the same cold-blooded finishing ability regularly throughout the upcoming season.

You can see Gakpo’s goal below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared on Twitter by @Home_of_LFC: