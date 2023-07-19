(Video) Darwin Nunez scores Liverpool’s first pre-season goal inside opening three minutes

Liverpool fans didn’t have to wait too long to see their team scoring in their first pre-season game, with Darwin Nunez breaking the deadlock against Karlsruher inside three minutes.

Now sporting the number nine shirt vacated by Bobby Firmino over the summer, the Uruguayan took possession on the edge of the penalty area and looked primed to shoot as an opportunity opened up.

However, he passed across the box in Mo Salah’s direction, but while the ball was played behind the Egyptian, it found its way back to the 24-year-old centre-forward, who swept it first time into the far corner beyond Patrick Drewes.

It’s exactly what Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans would’ve loved to see in the early stages – start as you mean to go on, Darwin and the Reds!

You can see Nunez’s goal below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared on Twitter by @Home_of_LFC: