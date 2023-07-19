(Video) Diogo Jota strikes twice in stoppage time to settle rollercoaster win for Liverpool

Diogo Jota scored twice in stoppage time as Liverpool came from behind to seal a 4-2 win over Karlsruher in their first pre-season match on Wednesday evening.

The first match at the German club’s new stadium was one to remember as the pendulum swung throughout the game, with Darwin Nunez scoring inside three minutes before the home side turned it around to lead 2-1 early in the second half.

Cody Gakpo then levelled before the Portuguese forward finally settled the matter with his late, late brace.

The goal to make it 3-2 was a beauty, with Jota slaloming his way past two Karlsruher defenders before rolling the ball past Patrick Drewes.

Within 60 seconds the 26-year-old had doubled his tally, getting on the end of a clever through ball to dispatch it to the net and send the travelling Liverpool support home happy.

Our number 20 has a nice habit of scoring in stoppage time, as Tottenham know well from April, and we won’t complain if he comes up with a few more later winners when the season itself gets underway!

You can see Jota’s two late goals below, via @LFC on Twitter: