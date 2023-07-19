Key factor that convinced Fabinho to leave Liverpool; not just the money – report

It seems like we are soon set to have it confirmed that Fabinho will be leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia and although many will point to money being the main motivation for his departure, there is apparently another key reason.

As reported by Brazilian outlet ge (translated): ‘Another factor that motivated Fabinho to accept the transfer to Saudi Arabia is the lack of prospects in the Brazilian national team.

‘The midfielder was never in the starting line-up with Tite and was not called up by interim Ramon Menezes in the two 2023 squads’.

Our No.3 is clearly, if the above report can be believed, giving up on his chances of returning to the national team and if this was a main focus of his footballing ambitions in Europe – then a departure is somewhat understandable.

However, at just 29-years-old this all feels a bit premature from the midfielder to effectively be saying goodbye to a high-level career and start thinking of financially securing his future.

We and Jurgen Klopp have high hopes for the campaign ahead and the Brazilian was set to be a key part of our pursuit for more silverware but he’s seemingly checked out.

Now we’re left in a position that we have less than a month to find someone who has the ambition to play at the highest level, with a decent fee for a player who achieved so much during his time as a Red.

For everything that has been achieved by the lighthouse, we’ll always be grateful but the way he’s leaving does leave us with a bitter taste in our mouths.

