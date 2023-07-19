Major body blow for Premier League club could also have knock-on consequences for Liverpool

A major setback for one Premier League club could also have indirect consequences for Liverpool which may force them to alter their summer transfer plans.

On Tuesday, Chelsea confirmed in a statement on their official website that Wesley Fofana ‘has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery’ and will now require an operation, which is set to rule him out of action for several months.

The Reds had been linked with another Stamford Bridge centre-back in Levi Colwill, who they were believed to be very keen on adding to Jurgen Klopp’s squad (Football Insider).

However, with the Blues already hugely reluctant to let the 20-year-old join a direct domestic rival (Fabrizio Romano), the Frenchman’s body blow will surely end any realistic chances Liverpool had of signing the England under-21 star.

READ MORE: Liverpool may be willing to sell ‘Rolls Royce of a player’ if one thing happens – report

READ MORE: Liverpool given double boost in hopes of signing midfield gem who Klopp’s approved – report

Firstly, and most importantly, we wish Fofana all the best in his recovery from his ACL setback – it’s always horrific to see players suffering such a gruesome injury.

Still only 22, the Chelsea defender has already suffered a catalogue of horrendous misfortune in that regard, having broken his leg while at Leicester two years ago (BBC Sport) and missing four months last season due to a knee problem (Transfermarkt).

If the Blues had been eager not to let Colwill join us all along, they surely won’t entertain any club signing him now, with Mauricio Pochettino’s centre-back options already reduced by the major blow to the France international.

The Englishman would’ve been an ideal addition at Liverpool not only because of his massive talents but also due to his homegrown status to meet squad requirements, and his ability to fill the left-footed niche in the centre of Klopp’s defence.

However, the Reds will realistically need to look elsewhere now if they’re to recruit someone for that void this summer.

It’s not what they would’ve wanted considering how perfect Colwill would’ve been at Anfield, but it pales in comparison to the bigger issue of Fofana unfortunately being struck down by yet another long-term injury.

All of us wish him a speedy and full recovery.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️