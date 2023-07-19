‘It amazes me…’ – Mark Goldbridge’s tweet on Mo Salah says it all about the Liverpool legend

Mo Salah has been earning praise from all corners throughout his time at Liverpool, consistently lighting up Anfield with his brilliance.

Many Reds fans have long since granted him legend status at the club, with plenty of commentators and pundits also in awe of what the Egyptian can produce – and so often produces – on the pitch.

Indeed, such is the 31-year-old’s quality that he’s even had an ardent Manchester United supporter fighting his corner online.

Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand fame took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to proclaim: “Salah is one of the most under appreciated footballers in history. It’d be so easy to hate on him because he plays for Liverpool but it amazes me how so many just can’t see his brilliance.”

To put into context just how massive an impact Salah has had at Liverpool, he is the club’s joint-fifth top scorer of all time with 186 goals. That’s more than other Anfield legends such as Robbie Fowler, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian St John, Kevin Keegan and John Barnes (lfchistory.net).

In six years with the Reds, his lowest goalscoring tally for a single season is 23 (Transfermarkt), which lays bare how consistently he’s come to the fore for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Our rivalry with Man United is long established, with no shortage of banter being exchanged between both sides and plenty of schadenfreude when one has a damaging result.

However, when a dyed-in-the-wool Red Devils fan like Goldbridge is so staunchly praising Salah, that says it all about how much respect the Egyptian King has commanded from what he’s done for Liverpool.

Kudos to the ubiquitous YouTuber for giving credit where it’s most certainly due and not letting club loyalties get in the way of acknowledging the 31-year-old’s phenomenal contribution at Anfield.

You can see Goldbridge’s tweet below, via @markgoldbridge on Twitter:

Salah is one of the most under appreciated footballers in history. It'd be so easy to hate on him because he plays for Liverpool but it amazes me how so many just can't see his brilliance. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 19, 2023

