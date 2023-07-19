(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Tsimikas reacted to Gakpo’s equalising goal

Cody Gakpo was the man to level the playing field for Liverpool after firing away a tidy shot from close range.

Kostas Tsimikas was the first to congratulate his Reds teammate, leaping on the Dutchman just before the 70-minute mark.

Diogo Jota capitalised on the switch in momentum, firing in a quickfire double to help seal the Merseysiders’ first win of pre-season.

The Merseysiders next take on Greuther Furth behind closed doors on Monday 24th July.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC