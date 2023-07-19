Paul Joyce on ‘complicated’ Jordan Henderson situation; transfer saga rumbles on

Jordan Henderson’s potential move to Al-Ettifaq seems to have been rumbling on for ages now and Paul Joyce has provided an update on the current circumstances around the possible deal.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent reported: ‘The situation of the club captain Henderson is more complicated with Al-Ettifaq, who are coached by former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard, having so far failed to table a bid despite offering the midfielder a lucrative contract. They are not supported by the PIF’.

It’s strange to hear that there still hasn’t been a bid made from the Saudi Pro League outfit, despite the very public courting of our captain this summer.

It can’t be a good situation for Jurgen Klopp to know that there’s such uncertainty within the dressing room at the moment and particularity with a man who is such a senior figure within the club.

When we see images and videos of the England international looking so distant and removed from the squad, this only adds to the unease amongst fans too.

Ending a summer with our No.14 as part of our squad can’t be viewed as a negative but we do need to get a conclusion to this transfer saga as quickly as possible.

The longer this talk rumbles on and speculation continues, the harder it is to plan for the new campaign and so the priority has to be ending this once and for all.

