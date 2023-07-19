Paul Joyce provides Luis Diaz update as third player linked with Saudi move

When it comes to Liverpool journalists, they don’t come much more reputable than Paul Joyce and when he’s confirming interest in Luis Diaz from the Saudi Pro League – perhaps it’s time to worry.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent reported: ‘Luis Díaz is the latest Liverpool player to attract attention from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal interested in signing him.

‘Liverpool do not want to sell the Colombia international, especially as they are already dealing with uncertainty surrounding Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who are wanted by Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

READ MORE: PSG midfielder ‘attracting interest’ from Liverpool; face competition from Saudi Arabia and Spain – report

‘Al-Hilal are managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus and sources in Portugal and Colombia confirmed the interest in the winger. However, no bid has been submitted.

‘Díaz is expected to feature when Liverpool begin their pre-season programme against the German side Karlsruher on Wednesday, and the manager, Jürgen Klopp, has high hopes for him in the coming season’.

There’s two ways to look at this update, either we remain positive and take from the report that there’s a confidence that our No.7 will be a key part of the upcoming campaign and won’t have his head turned.

Or, we see what’s happened with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and start to worry that the Colombian’s head could be turned if the wages he could be earning keep increasing.

With a pivotal season ahead, it’s likely that Jurgen Klopp has told the winger how important he will be for us in the new campaign and let’s hope this is enough to convince him to stay.

Although we’re not competing in the Champions League, we have a strong enough squad to be in contention to win any of the biggest silverware available to us.

This level of uncertainty around now three senior players though could have a hugely detrimental effect on the work that is being completed in Germany, let’s hope that the leaders within the camp can keep morale high and concentration where it needs to be.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️