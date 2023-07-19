Harry Kane may have saved Liverpool’s midfield search; Reds could get perfect experience in – report

The departure of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi top-flight will leave a void of considerable proportions in the Liverpool squad.

The dilemma now facing the Reds is whether they must recruit experience equal to that which has departed or start afresh with younger talent.

That choice could become easier for Jurgen Klopp and Co. with Kicker (via FourFourTwo) now reporting that Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich could be sold to help the club snap up mega-money signing Harry Kane.

Leon Goretzka and Sadio Mane have likewise been linked with exits, though it remains to be seen whether a genuinely world-class midfielder will be allowed to depart Bavaria this summer.

Whether we can afford him too is another question entirely, of course, and it’s entirely possible that landing the likes of a Manu Kone or a Romeo Lavia may prove more palatable when planning ahead for the future.

If Liverpool want an option in the squad capable of filing out as a No.6 and No.8 with bags of experience in the Champions League and top-tier league football, however, they need look no further than Kimmich.

If he is indeed available and for a price we’d be willing to contemplate.

