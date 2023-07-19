Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on reportedly impending Fabinho & Henderson exits

Many Liverpool fans will have been eagerly awaiting Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts on the decisions of his two stalwarts, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, to depart the club for the riches of Saudi Arabia.

Keeping in line with the class act that he is, however, the German tactician refused to comment on the matter to journalists after the club’s 4-2 defeat of Karlsruher in Germany.

In comments relayed by the Daily Mail’s Dominic King, the 55-year-old insisted that nothing had been officially decided yet on the matter.

Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson omission from Karlsruhe game and Fabinho staying on Merseyside.

He says: ‘As long as things are not really finally decided, we don’t have to talk about it. There will be a moment where we probably have to talk about it, but it’s not now.’ 1/2 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 19, 2023

Klopp adds on Henderson/Fabinho: ‘I don’t know that anything is decided, which means nothing to say in the moment. In the end, all of these decisions are made by me. And because I respect the players a lot, it’s usually with consent. It was in this case, and it is all fine.” 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 19, 2023

Despite the manager’s comments to the contrary, however, fresh reports have since confirmed that Liverpool are looking to wrap up both exits in the near future.

Credit where credit is due, we have to pay tribute to Klopp’s unwavering loyalty in his players – a level of loyalty that would have admittedly been desirable from our two senior stars in a summer of serious upheaval.

Ultimately, it’s left the former Borussia Dortmund head coach and his recruitment staff with a great deal to sort less than a month away from our trip to Stamford Bridge.

If anyone is capable of turning things around from here and putting us in a strong position come the middle of August, however, it’s most certainly the manager and his world-class team of decision-makers behind the scenes.

