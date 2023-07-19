(Video) Lars Stindl’s outrageous volley equaliser will have every Liverpool fan clapping

Karlsruher made sure to put on quite the show for their home support, combatting Liverpool’s opener at BBBank Wildpark with an unreal long-range goal.
Lars Stindl was the man of the hour, striking an effort on the volley just inside the box straight into the top-right corner.
There was absolutely no chance left for Caoimhin Kelleher to keep the audacious effort out of his goal, with the score level heading into the half-time break at the time of writing.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @vartatico):
🚨GOAL | Karlsruher 1-1 Liverpool | Lars Stindlpic.twitter.com/YYQQRVt3Iu
— VAR Tático (@vartatico) July 19, 2023