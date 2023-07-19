(Image) Liverpool youngster provides injury update after knee surgery

It’s never good when we’re having to provide injury updates for Liverpool players before the season even begins but that’s the case for one youngster.

After previously confirming that he’d suffered a meniscus tear, Harvey Blair has now uploaded an image to his Instagram stories.

The post shared by the 19-year-old came alongside the caption: ‘Succcesful operation, road to recovery starts now! ❤️’.

We all have our fingers crossed that he can make a speedy recovery but given the extent of his injury, it’s likely to be a long road back until he’s doing what he loves once again.

