(Video) Neat footage of Mac Allister cleverly linking play will have LFC fans already falling in love

Alexis Mac Allister impressed when subbed onto the pitch for the second-half of action between Liverpool and Karlsruher.

The Argentine international was spotted getting stuck into the action as quickly as fellow new signing Dominik Szoboszlai, knitting play together around the edge of the opponent’s box.

It’s a promising sign from the World Cup winner already in the opening game of pre-season and proves that Curtis Jones may very well have his work cut out for him, despite a superb end of season run, to retain his spot in the first-XI.

