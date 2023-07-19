PSG midfielder ‘attracting interest’ from Liverpool; face competition from Saudi Arabia and Spain – report

Given the uncertainty over the future of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, it’s no surprise that Liverpool are being linked to many different midfielders and now another name has entered the fray.

As reported by Get Football News France: ‘L’Équipe add that the player is attracting interest from two unnamed English clubs, one of which could be Liverpool and Saudi 1st division side Al-Hilal, who recently sent a delegation to Paris to meet with Verratti to attempt to convince him of their project.

‘Despite an eye-watering salary offer from the Saudi side, Verratti has so far not entertained conversations around a move to the Middle East’.

READ MORE: Key factor that convinced Fabinho to leave Liverpool; not just the money – report

The report did also state that ‘Atlético Madrid are in direct contact’ with the 30-year-old, so we’re certainly far from front-runners in any possible negotiations for his services.

That is if we are even interested at all, with it seeming like we are only being linked because of our public need for a new defensive midfielder who can fit right into our starting line-up.

Although Marco Verratti is a talented and experienced player, it’s likely that we will be in pursuit of a younger option in this window and thus one that will provide a solid option for the future.

The Italian international has shown that he could be a brilliant short-term option but with a poor injury record, this may not be realistic as we need durability and availability as two key assets for the No.6 role.

PSG have an interesting player on their hands but it seems like it won’t be Anfield that will be graced by their midfielder this summer, as our hunt for the right man seemingly continues.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️